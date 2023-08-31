Liverpool reach €40m agreement with European giants for transfer of 21-year-old star - Reports

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over the transfer of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutch international will join the Merseyside club in a deal worth €40 million.

After Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, the Reds are set to rope in their fourth midfield summer signing. Gravenberch is multi-functional, fitting the profile of players Jurgen Klopp's side have focused on this summer.

The 21-year-old joined Bayern last season and has made 34 appearances across competitions, scoring and assisting once apiece. The Ajax academy product has represented the Netherlands 11 times as well.

According to David Ornstein, Gravenberch will travel to Liverpool on Thursday (August 31) evening and will have his medical a day later.

Cody Gakpo assesses Liverpool's season so far

Liverpool have started their 2023-24 Premier League campaign in style. After a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in their season opener, the Reds have racked up back-to-back wins against Bournemouth (3-1) and Newcastle United (2-1) and are fourth in the league table.

Cody Gakpo, a regular in Jurgen Klopp's side's attack since completing a January move from PSV Eindhoven, has reflected on his team's unbeaten start to the season. The Dutch attacker told the Reds' official media (via the Reds' website):

"I think we did quite well. Of course, there's room for improvement, but to get a point at Stamford Bridge, even though we could've won the game, is still something to work with."

Gakpo added:

"And then two wins in a row is great, especially the last one (at Newcastle), it was really nice, (but) we have to keep working and keep winning."

He continued:

"The mood was good, of course; but, I think, everybody realises (that) it's just the beginning of the season, and we have to keep going. It's not like we won two games, and it's done. We have to keep going, and we are hungry for more."

The Reds return to action on Sunday (September 3) when they take on Aston Villa at Anfield. Fans will hope that Jurgen Klopp's side can continue the unbeaten start to the season.