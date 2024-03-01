Liverpool ready to sell Carabao Cup final star as they look for changes in the summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to sell goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who played a key role in their Carabao Cup triumph last week.

Kelleher, 25, is the second-choice 'keeper at the Reds, behind Alisson Becker, but is the preferred choice for the cup competitions. The Irishman has had four shutouts in 17 games across competitions this season, one each in all four competitions - Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Premier League, UEFA Europa League - he has played.

His contract expires in 2026, but the Reds could look to offload him in the summer, despite Kelleher denying Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher in the Carabao Cup final.

As per Empire of the Kop (via Football Insider), the Reds rejected a bid of £15 million from Nottingham Forest in January but could accept an offer of £20 million. Scottish giants Celtic and a few unnamed Premier League clubs are set to be interested in the custodian.

Kelleher has come up through the ranks at Anfield but has made only 38 appearances across competitions since his senior first-team debut in the 2019-20 season.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool FC

Liverpool are in the midst of a fabulous season as they eye an unprecedented quadruple in manager Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge.

Following their Carabao Cup triumph, the Reds saw off Southampton 3-0 in midweek to reach the FA Cup quarterfinal, where they play Manchester United away on March 16.

The Premier League leaders are next in action at Nottingham Forest in the league on Saturday (March 2). After 26 games, Klopp's side lead Manchester City (59) by a solitary point.

Five days later, they travel to Sparta Praha for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie. The Reds are yet to win the competition under Klopp, having reached the final - losing to Sevilla - in 2016.

Three days after the Sparta clash - on March 10 - they host City in a top-of-the table clash that could play a key role in the Premier League title race.