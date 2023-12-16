Liverpool send scouts to watch highly rated winger, who is tracked by Barcelona - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to watch BK Hacken winger Momodou Sonko, who's also a Barcelona target.

Sonko, 18, has 18 goals and six assists in 43 games across competitions for the Swedish side. That includes 10 goals and five assists in 35 games across compettitions this season.

The teenager was seen by Liverpool scouts in Hacken's 2-1 UEFA Europa League loss at Azerbaijani side Qarabag in midweek, as per Swedish outlet Expressen (via Express). Hacken lost all six games to end with the wooden spoon, scoring three goals, with one of them coming from Sonko, who's tipped for a bright future.

The Reds are expected to make a bid for the Swedish teenager in January but are unlikely to accede to Hacken's asking price of £7 million. Barcelona and RB Leipzig are also in the fray.

Jurgen Klopp's side are eyeing a long-term successor for the talismanic Mohamed Salah, who will be on international duty for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations.

How have Liverpool and Barcelona fared this season?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool and Barcelona have made decent starts to the season, but the two sides have had contrasting recent fortunes.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds are atop the Premier League after 16 games, leading second-placed Arsenal (36) by a point. They take on Manchester United in a blockbuster clash at home on Sunday (December 17).

However, the much-changed Reds crashed to a surprise 2-1 loss at USG in their final UEFA Europa League clash, albeit with qualification to the knockouts as group winners already secured.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are in the midst of a two-game losing streak. After losing 4-2 at home to surprise La Liga leaders Girona last weekend, Xavi's side lost 3-2 at Royal Antwerp in their final UEFA Champions League game. Nevertheless, Barca qualified for the knockouts on better head-to-head record over Porot.

The reigning La Liga champions are in action at Valencia in the league on Saturday (December 16).