Liverpool target approached by Bayern Munich to explore potential transfer - Reports 

According to Get French Football News, Bayern Munich have contacted Liverpool target Khephren Thuram over a potential summer transfer. Thuram has been a key transfer target for the Reds.

The Frenchman plays for Ligue 1 side OGC Nice. He was a key player for the French club last season. Thuram made 48 appearances across competitions, scoring twice and providing eight assists.

The Reds are interested in bolstering their midfield in the summer. They have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. The club also completed Dominik Szoboszlai's signing from RB Leipzig. Liverpool, though, have had a longstanding interest in Thuram. Bayern's interest in the Frenchman could complicate matters for the Merseysiders, though.

Thuram is contracted with Nice till 2025 and has an estimated market value of €40 million, according to Transfermarkt.

What Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said about new signing Dominik Szoboszlai?

Liverpool have completed Dominik Szoboszlai's signing from RB Leipzig by triggering the Hungary captain's €70 million release clause.

Szoboszlai is a versatile midfielder who can operate across different positions. The 22-year-old has a great passing range, and his shooting ability is also a massive plus.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp gave his verdict on the transfer. About his team's second summer signing, the German manager said (via the Reds' website):

"We already have a little knowledge of Dominik as an opponent because we had a couple of really tough games against Red Bull Salzburg when he was a player there, and I think everyone who saw those fixtures will have realised that even at that stage, he was a really interesting prospect."

Klopp added:

"I'm pretty sure he was still a teenager at that time, and since then, he has made some big strides – moving to Leipzig, doing really, really well in the Bundesliga, playing for the Hungary national team and then becoming captain of his national team at an incredibly young age."

Szoboszlai arrives as a top talent who has proven his mettle in the Bundesliga. Whether the 22-year-old can perform at the same level in the Premier League remains to be seen now.

