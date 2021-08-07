Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Defender attracting interest from 4 clubs; Bournemouth boss speaks about Reds target, and more - 7 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few players to make room for the new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as on August 7, 2021.

Liverpool to set to offer more contract extensions in the coming weeks

Liverpool have secured Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson Becker’s futures at the club, and will hope to offer new contracts with a few more of their key player.

Securing the key players’ futures was a priority over signing new ones for Liverpool this summer, and they have gone about it well. As per journalist James Pearce, the Reds are also looking to tie down Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to new deals.

“There are a few contracts in the pipeline. I can see Virgil van Dijk being next. Liverpool are also looking to tie down Salah, Mane and Andy Robertson. Salah is the big one for me,” Pearce said.

Bournemouth boss hints Liverpool target might move this summer

Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign Arnaut Danjuma, and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is unsure of the Dutchman’s future at the club. Danjuma impressed for Bournemouth in the Championship last season, and played a key role for the Cherries as they finished in a playoff spot.

Parker said he could not be affirmative in saying that Danjuma will be a Bournemouth player when the transfer window closes, saying:

"I think it's been well-documented, while we're in a transfer window, one of your best players, you understand you're vulnerable in that. We've rejected a bid from another club. I don't know whether that other club will come back; I don't know whether other clubs are around it. So I can't be committal on that."

Nat Phillips on four clubs’ radars

Nat Phillips has left Jurgen Klopp a tough decision to make in the near future. The defender played a key role for Liverpool in the second half of last season, but has been linked with an exit.

🚨 NEW: Newcastle United are the latest to have registered an interest in Nat Phillips, joining Southampton, Burnley and Brighton. West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be keeping a watching brief. #awlive [liverpool echo] pic.twitter.com/hPLDgxbPhN — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 7, 2021

Phillips isn't expected to get much playing time this season, and is attracting interest from as many as four Premier League sides.

Newcastle United, Burnley, Brighton and Southampton have Phillips on their radars. The centre-back could reportedly be sold for a fee of £15 million.

