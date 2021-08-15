Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Jurgen Klopp breaks his silence on midfielder's contract situation; defender set to leave, and more - 14 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few players from their squad to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumours as on August 14, 2021.

Atletico Madrid yet to receive an offer for Saul Niguez

Saul Niguez has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but Mundo Deportivo have claimed that the Reds have not made a bid for him yet. Saul has also attracted interest from Barcelona and Manchester United, but is set to feature in Atletico Madrid’s first game of the season.

The midfielder’s proposed move to Barcelona collapsed earlier in the summer, which has handed Liverpool a boost. However, Liverpool have not made an approach for him, as Jurgen Klopp is happy with the club’s midfield options.

Jurgen Klopp not worried about Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool future

Jordan Henderson’s contract situation has been the subject of speculation over the last few weeks. The England international’s current deal runs until 2023, but his representatives want the club to offer him a better contract.

Reports claim Henderson might move should the club not offer him a long-term deal due to his age and injury record. Klopp, however, has said that he isn’t too worried about the situation and that the club will handle it.

“I know what's going on behind the scenes, and am relaxed. The one thing I can say is nobody has to worry. Things will go their way, and be handled like they should be. That's all I can give you as news, but if I'm relaxed about this, then you can imagine it's going in the right direction," Klopp said.

Ben Davies set to join Sheffield United

Sheffield United are set to sign Ben Davies on a season-long loan deal. The Blades were desperate to add more squad depth as manager Slavisa Jokanovic made it clear they needed more bodies.

Davies’ return to the Championship will happen after he failed to make his competitive debut for Liverpool.

The former Preston man was signed by Liverpool in January this year as a backup. He has further fallen below the pecking order following the return of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip from injuries.

