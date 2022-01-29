Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Luis Diaz set for medical; club eye late move for Atletico Madrid attacker, and more - January 29, 2022

With the January transfer window still open, Premier League giants Liverpool have the opportunity to strengthen their squad before the end of season.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand. The Merseyside club put in a dogged display against Crystal Palace on Sunday, emerging 3-1 winners on the road. They now have a short break and will not play till the first week of February, when they'll face Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on January 29, 2022.

Luis Diaz to undergo Liverpool medical

Luis Diaz will reportedly undergo a medical in Argentina ahead of his move to Liverpool. The winger is currently with his national team, who will face Argentina in a FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifier.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP NEW: Luis Diaz is set to undergo his Liverpool medical in the next few hours in Argentina. [ @PSierraR NEW: Luis Diaz is set to undergo his Liverpool medical in the next few hours in Argentina. [@PSierraR] https://t.co/8JWFhbHupw

Liverpool have agreed an initial fee of £37.5million with Porto for Diaz, and that could rise to £12.5 million, based on his on-field performances. The 25-year-old is expected to join Jurgen Klopp's squad after Colombia's qualifier in South America on 2 February.

Reds interested in Matheus Cunha

Luis Diaz might not be the only player Liverpool could sign in January, as the club are keen on a late swoop for Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha.

Cunha signed for Los Colchoneros in the summer of 2021, but has not been a regular for the club. The Brazilian has started just three times in La Liga so far this season.

Diego Simeone prefers Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Joao Felix over the Brazilian. As per Spanish outlet AS, Liverpool believe Cunha could suit their style of play. However, the Rojiblancos might not listen to any offers for the player as they see Cunha as a long-term option under Simeone.

Harvey Elliot back with a goal and assist in friendly

Harvey Elliot scored and assisted once for Liverpool in a behind-closed doors friendly game against Wrexham earlier on Saturday. The 18-year-old suffered a fractured ankle against Leeds United in September, but has made a quick recovery.

paul joyce @_pauljoyce Harvey Elliott playing in a behind closed doors U23s game against Wrexham. Liverpool arranged the match for him and should put him in contention for FA Cup tie with Cardiff City next weekend. He’s scored and provided an assist so far. Harvey Elliott playing in a behind closed doors U23s game against Wrexham. Liverpool arranged the match for him and should put him in contention for FA Cup tie with Cardiff City next weekend. He’s scored and provided an assist so far.

Liverpool are hoping that the teenager to play a part in their upcoming FA Cup clash against Cardiff City next week. The Reds will face the Welsh side in the fourth round of the 2021-22 FA Cup on 6 February.

