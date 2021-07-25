Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds' bid for Juventus star rejected; defensive ace linked with a move elsewhere, and more - 24 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as on July 23, 2021.

Nat Phillips linked with a move to West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United have joined the race to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. The 24-year old played a key role for the Reds last season, helping them to a top-four finish on the final day of the season.

However, Phillips isn’t guaranteed first-team football next season, and may have to move elsewhere to continue his development. The centre-back will be behind the quartet of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order.

- Klopp now has eight CBs to work with

- #LFC being very careful with Van Dijk and Gomez

- Konate and Matip look likely to be CB pairing at start of 2021-22

- Leverkusen and #WHUFC interest in £15m Phillips

- #SUFC asking about Ben Davies@JamesPearceLFChttps://t.co/wW1xaKhUA4 — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) July 24, 2021

West Ham United are hoping to strengthen their team after securing European football last season, while Bundesliga side Leverkusen are also keen to improve their roster.

Phillips had a good spell in the German second division during the 2019-20 season for VfB Stuttgart, so it remains to be seen if he will move to Germany again this summer.

Georginio Wijnaldum reveals he was made a scapegoat last season

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum left Liverpool on a free transfer this summer. The Dutchman has claimed he grew disillusioned after being made a scapegoat when the club didn’t do well.

Liverpool had a difficult 2020-21 campaign, as they went trophyless. The Reds managed to secure Champions League football on the final matchday of the season after an indifferent first half of the season.

Wijnaldum was one of the players who bore the brunt of fans' ire on social media. He has revealed that fans on social media and ones in the stadium are completely different.

“There was a story that Liverpool made an offer, I didn’t accept because I wanted more money, and the fans made it like: ‘OK, he didn’t get the offer, so he doesn’t try his best to win games,’ Wijnaldum said. Then the results were not really good, and everything looked like it was against me. Some moments, it was like: ‘Wow, me again?’ It’s a collective.

“The fans in the stadium and the fans in social media were two different things,” he continued. “In the stadium, I can say nothing bad about them. They always supported me. On social media if we lost, I was the one who got the blame — (claiming) that I wanted to leave. There was a moment when I was like, ‘Wow, if they only knew what I was doing to stay fit and play every game’,” he added.

Juventus reject Liverpool’s bid for Federico Chiesa

Juventus have reportedly rejected Liverpool’s mammoth £86 million bid for Federico Chiesa, as per Repubblica. Chiesa put in some scintillating displays for Italy at Euro 2020, and has been linked with several top European sides as Juventus try to keep him at the club.

ICYMI: Liverpool reportedly have their £86m bid for Federico Chiesa rejected👀#LFC https://t.co/v5jH4khnat pic.twitter.com/TnfImDEgNP — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) July 24, 2021

It remains to be seen if the Reds will make an improved bid for the attacker, as it’s unlikely Liverpool will break their club transfer record this summer.

