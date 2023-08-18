Lucas Paqueta investigated by FA for possible betting breaches as Manchester City move collapses - Reports

Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta is reportedly under the scanner by the Football Association for alleged betting breaches.

Following the injury to midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne, City have been reportedly looking to sign West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta. However, as per The Daily Mail, the move collapsed due to 'confidential' issues.

As per the latest details, the 25-year-old Brazilian is being investigated by the FA on charges of betting. The details of the investigation are awaited by West Ham, who drew 1-1 on the opening Premier League matchday last weekend with Bournemouth.

The Brazilian could face a lengthy suspension, if found guilty. For context, Brentford's Ivan Toney was slapped with 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules and has been suspended for eight months.

Having arrived from Ligue 1 side Lyon for £51 million last summer, Paqueta impressed against the Cherries before picking up a late yellow card. His participation in this weekend's clash at home to Chelsea remains unclear at this point.

As on Friday, Paqueta's move to Manchester City was on 'hold', as West Ham are holding out for £85 million. Hammers manager West Ham said about the player's availability for the weekend:

"I admitted last week that there had been an enquiry from Manchester City but I've got no more to add to that at this moment in time."

In 42 appearances across competitions, Paqueta has bagged five goals and seven assists for the Hammers.

How have Manchester City fared this season?

Manchester City kicked off their 2023-24 campaign with a loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield. Cole Palmer fired them into the lead 13 minutes from time before Leandro Trossard struck in the 11th minute of added time to force penalties.

In the ensuing shootout, City converted only one, while the Gunners converted all four to win the curtain raiser. Pep Guardiola's men, though, returned to winning ways in their Premier League opener, winning 3-0 at Burnley, with striker Erling Haaland bagging a brace.

City followed up that win with a midweek success against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup in midweek. After Youssef En-Nesyri fired the Andalusian side into the lead before Palmer restored parity for the European champions, who went on to win on penalties, converting all five efforts.

Guardiola and Co. next take on Newcastle United at home in the Premier League on Saturday (August 19).