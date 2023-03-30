Luis Enrique makes decision on next club amid several offers - Reports

Luis Enrique has reportedly decided to join Atletico Madrid. The Spaniard will need to wait for Diego Simeone to leave the Wanda Metropolitano, though.

As per El Nacional, Enrique wants to take over as the next Atletico manager but is waiting for the club to make a decision on Simeone. The Spaniard has also been linked with Tottenham and Chelsea. Spurs are in the market after sacking Antonio Conte earlier this week following his explosive interview after the draw with Southampton.

Meanwhile, Enrique said that has had not made a decision on his future. He told SER Gijon on Wednesday (March 2) that he's interested in managing in the Premier League, but that's unlikely to happen in July:

"Since the World Cup finished, I haven't read the Spanish press. I haven't looked at social networks. I only read the English press. You can't pretend or like everyone or control what they say about you. The important thing is to be calm and enjoy the things you like. I would like to go to England to work."

He added:

"But I don't see myself in the Premier League in July because I would like to go to a team there that can do important things, and that is very difficult. I would not go to any Premier League team. I have had offers from national teams but not from clubs. It would have to be a very important team to take it, although it would be very difficult for me to face Spain. I don't know if I would be ready."

Tottenham want Luis Enrique as Antonio Conte replacement

Tottenham are in the market for a new manager after they sacked Antonio Conte. They also have Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino on their wishlist and want the appointment done swiftly. Alex Crook said on talkSPORT that Spurs want Luis Enrique:

"It will be a long process. I was told yesterday from a reliable source that they want to get a shortlist of three in the not too distant future. I do think Luis Enrique will be on that shortlist. That is one to keep tabs on. When it comes to (Julian) Nagelsmann, we know they have held conversations with his representatives, not him directly yet."

Pochettino and Nagelsman are also on Real Madrid's radar, so Tottenham could end up in a fight to get either man's signature.

