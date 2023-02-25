Luis Enrique wants Barcelona flop signed if he takes over at Atletico Madrid - Reports

According to El Nacional, Luis Enrique wants Barcelona flop Gerard Deulofeu if he takes over at Atletico Madrid. Deulofeu currently plays for Serie A side Udinese.

The midfielder came up through the La Masia academy and had a brief stint with the Blaugrana's senior team. He made 23 appearances for the first team, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

Deulofeu has also played for the likes of Everton, Watford and Sevilla. He has made 18 appearances for Udinese this season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

Stats24 @_Stats24



Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)

Gerard Deulofeu (Udinese)

Armand Lauriente (Sassuolo)

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter)

5⃣8⃣ Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)
4⃣8⃣ Gerard Deulofeu (Udinese)
4⃣7⃣ Armand Lauriente (Sassuolo)
4⃣7⃣ Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter)
4⃣5⃣ Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

Since joining the Italian club in 2021, Deulofeu has scored 18 goals and has provided 14 assists in 68 games.

The 28-year-old can play across positions in attack. Considering that Joao Felix might join Chelsea permanently next season, Deulofeu mght be a good addition to the Rojiblancos' squad.

Enrique, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with a move to Atletico. The former Barcelona manager most recently was in charge of the Spanish national team.

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke about Robert Lewandowski

Ahead of his team's clash against Almeria, Barcelona manager Xavi spoke about his conversation with superstar striker Robert Lewandowski after the UEFA Europa League knockout playoff second leg loss against Manchester United.

LiveScore @livescore LaLiga goals 🥈 Robert Lewandowski is the second-fastest player this century to reachLaLiga goals Robert Lewandowski is the second-fastest player this century to reach 1⃣5⃣ LaLiga goals 🇪🇸⚽️🥈 https://t.co/qe6aBWUjGe

He said that the Polish striker understands that the Blaugrana's transformation is a long-term project. Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

“I did not speak to anyone individually. I spoke to the group, we have to be proud of the way we compete. I think we were in a good position against a good team like Manchester United, but things like that can happen. We are now thinking positively about Almeria.”

Xavi said about Lewandowski:

“He understands that this is a medium/long-term project. He is aware of his whereabouts. We have made a change from last year to now. At the moment, we only have one title – the Super Cup —, but we want more.”

Lewandowski has scored 25 goals and provided six assists in 30 games across competitions this season.

