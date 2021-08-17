Lyon open talks with Chelsea for Italian defender - Reports

French giants Lyon have reportedly opened negotiations with Chelsea for a move for Italian left-back Emerson Palmieri. The 27-year-old has been deemed as surplus to requirements by Thomas Tuchel, and is therefore keen to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to The Guardian, Lyon are set to switch their focus to Chelsea star Emerson Palmieri after missing out on PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa. The French club, though, are set to face competition from AS Roma and Inter Milan for Palmieri's signature.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to sell or loan out a number of the club's fringe players this summer. The German is currently spoilt for options in the left-back position, and is therefore open to the prospect of selling Emerson Palmieri.

The Italian has been unable to cement a regular place in Chelsea's starting line-up since joining the club from AS Roma in January 2019 for €20 million. Palmieri has often been used as an impact substitute during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He made just two Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season. The arrival of Ben Chilwell last summer saw Palmieri fall down the pecking order at Chelsea, and become the club's third-choice left-back.

Emerson Palmieri was a part of the Italy squad that won Euro 2020 this summer. The left-back was used as an impact substitute by Roberto Mancini in a number of matches at the tournament.

His performances for Italy have attracted the attention of French club Lyon. They were favourites to sign PSG outcast Layvin Kurzawa, but are now set to look at other targets like Palmieri after the move failed to materialise. Chelsea are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £15 million for Emerson Palmieri.

Emerson Palmieri could be one of a number of players to leave Chelsea in the coming weeks

After completing the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan last week in a deal worth £97.5 million, Chelsea will look to sell a number of their fringe players.

Tammy Abraham is set to join Italian club AS Roma in a deal worth £34 million, while Michy Batshuayi is close to joining Turkish club Besiktas on loan. Chelsea are also eager to sell Emerson Palmieri this summer in order to raise the funds required to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

