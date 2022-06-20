Manchester City aiming to generate £94 million from Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling deals with Arsenal and Chelsea respectively - Reports

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are hoping to bring in £94 million by selling Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal and Raheem Sterling to Chelsea.

As per football.london, the Cityzens are looking to recoup between £86 million and £94 million from the two sales. They have already spent around £65 million to bring in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez ahead of the 2022-23 season. City are expected to bring in a few more players, having been linked with Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips (via 90min).

Apart from the arrivals of Haaland and Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez is expected to stay on at the Etihad. That could force Jesus and Sterling to continue their careers elsewhere.

Jesus, a versatile Brazilian forward, has been linked with Arsenal for some time now. ESPN reported last week that the Gunners are the frontrunners to snap up Jesus, with City looking for a fee of around £50 million. The 25-year-old's contract at the Etihad expires next summer.

Meanwhile, reports linking Sterling to Chelsea have grabbed headlines recently. The Athletic reported on June 19 that the Blues are confident of securing a deal for the 27-year-old. As per The Guardian, City value Sterling, who runs out of contract next summer, between £50-60 million.

Arsenal-linked Gabriel Jesus and Chelsea target Raheem Sterling have been excellent for Manchester City

Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool for an initial fee of £44 million in the summer of 2015. He scored only 11 times in 47 games across competitions for City in his debut campaign but has become a much more potent threat since then.

The Chelsea target has netted 131 times in 339 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, while also laying out 95 assists. He has lifted four Premier League titles, five EFL Cups and an FA Cup with the Manchester-based outfit.

Jesus, meanwhile, arrived at the Etihad in the 2017 winter transfer window for around £27 million (as per Eurosport) from Palmeiras. He enjoyed a largely bit-part role after his arrival, playing as a back-up striker to City legend Sergio Aguero. However, the Arsenal-linked forward has consistently contributed in the final third during his time with the club.

Overall, Jesus has netted 95 goals and laid out 46 assists in 236 games across competitions for City.

He has won four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and one FA Cup.

