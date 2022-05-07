Manchester City considering shock move to bring in Manchester United star on free transfer - Reports

Manchester City are looking to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer this summer, as per Daily Mail.

The Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils is up in June as he's headed for a second exit from Old Trafford after rejoining the club in 2016. Signed for a then-world record fee of £89 million, Pogba has had an up and down campaign with the club, with transfer rumours never far away.

Now, with no indication of Pogba signing an extension, he could leave, and it has reported that City are interested in his services. Given their financial muscle, the Premier League champions are capable of tabling a lucrative offer for him. Pogba currents earns £290,000 per week at Old Trafford.

Manager Pep Guardiola wants to bring in a new central midfielder, as Fernandinho is set to depart the Etihad in the summer once his contract expires.

Fabrizio Romano



Frenkie de Jong, highly rated but expensive.

Scouts have monitored Matheus Nunes too. Manchester City will sign a new midfielder once Haaland saga's over. Paul Pogba has been discussed internally as @MikeKeegan_DM reported - still nothing advanced, PSG also in the raceFrenkie de Jong, highly rated but expensive.Scouts have monitored Matheus Nunes too. Manchester City will sign a new midfielder once Haaland saga's over. Paul Pogba has been discussed internally as @MikeKeegan_DM reported - still nothing advanced, PSG also in the race 🔵 #MCFCFrenkie de Jong, highly rated but expensive.Scouts have monitored Matheus Nunes too. https://t.co/NLL9t69SYR

Pogba has been named in the list of potential replacements, although convincing him to switch allegiance could be a challenge.

Joining the derby rivals on a direct transfer will not go down well with the Manchester United faithful, who were anguished by Carlos Tevez in the past. The Argentinian swapped United for City in 2009, causing huge controversy and making himself as an arch-enemy at Old Trafford.

If Pogba treads down the same route, he could expect a hostile reaction from the Red Devils faithful too. However, the 29-year-old has also garnered interest from PSG and his former team Juventus, who're open to bringing him back to Turin.

Last year, City had the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo following his departure from the Bianconeri. However, they didn't because of the attacking riches at their disposal. United then moved to bring in their prodigal son, 12 years after he had left to join Real Madrid.

PSG want to bring Manchester City target Paul Pogba back to France

PSG want to bring Pogba back to his home country, where he's never played at a senior level. Last month, French news outlet Foot Mercato reported that the World Cup winner met with PSG's sporting director Leonardo to discuss a possible move.

Ekrem KONUR



The French star may agree to return to his native country if he receives a financially good offer. PSG are continuing negotiations to transferPaul Pogba. #PSG The French star may agree to return to his native country if he receives a financially good offer. #MUFC 🔥 PSG are continuing negotiations to transfer 🇫🇷 Paul Pogba. #PSG🔸The French star may agree to return to his native country if he receives a financially good offer. #MUFC https://t.co/zpWxHMDDY9

The Ligue 1 champions haven't officially made an offer for Pogba. However, recent reports claim that PSG are continuing to negotiate, and the player might as well agree a move if a lucrative deal is put forth.

