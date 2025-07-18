Manchester City dealt blow in bid to sell exit-linked player despite interest from multiple clubs: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly had a setback in their efforts to ship off midfielder Jack Grealish, who faces an uncertain future at the Etihad. Since arriving from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021, he has had a mixed stint.

Ad

In 157 appearances across competitions, the 29-year-old has registered 17 goals and 23 strikes. That includes three strikes and five assists in 32 outings across competitions last season, starting 16 times.

Notably, Grealish was left out of the Cityzens' final Premier League matchday squad of last season. He was also not a part of City's FIFA Club World Cup squad. As per Metro, City have set the Englishman's price at £40 million, £60 million than what they had paid to Villa for his services four summers ago.

Ad

Trending

However, the report says that while there has been interest in Grealish's services, City's asking price and the player's high wages (£300,000 per week) appear to be stumbling blocks. As per The Telegraph, West Ham United have joined Napoli and Everton in the race for Grealish, but all three clubs are seemingly unwilling to meet City's asking price.

While his deal at the Etihad doesn't expire before 2027, Grealish could be open to a loan move to seek regular playing time as he hopes to be in contention for a place in England's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ad

Jack Grealish to train alone at Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish is reportedly set to return early for pre-season training amid talks of his departure from Manchester City. As per the Telegraph (via Daily Mail), the Englishman is set to arrive at the club's training facilities a week ahead of his other teammates.

Ad

City had a late end to the 2024-25 season, as they were involved in the new-look 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. Pep Guardiola's side lost 4-3 in extra time to Al-Hilal in the Round of 16 after winning all three group games, finishing ahead of Juventus.

As per Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, his compatriot could thrive away from the Premier League, naming reigning Serie A champions Napoli, Ligue 1 side Marseille or the Saudi Pro League as potential destinations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More