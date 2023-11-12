Manchester City and European giants interested in surprise move for Chelsea superstar Reece James - Reports

Chelsea captain Reece James has reportedly emerged as a target for both Manchester City and Real Madrid. As claimed by Football London, both clubs are keenly monitoring the situation of the England international.

Both City and Madrid have two world-class right-backs in Kyle Walker and Dani Carvajal respectively. However, with both in their thirties, the two sides are understood to be looking for long-term replacements.

James is regarded as one of the finest all-round full-backs in world football right now. Aged just 23, the Chelsea defender has his best days well ahead of him.

James has come through the Blues' youth ranks and has spent the entirety of his career on the books of his boyhood club, barring a season-loan with Wigan Athletic. He was also named the club captain this summer following Cesar Azpilicueta's departure in the summer.

Reece James has featured 152 times for Chelsea, scoring 11 times and providing 20 assists. While he's excellent going forward, the 23-year-old also excels defensively.

However, James has had issues with his fitness recnetly. He has missed 35 games since the start of the last season. Despite his recent injury woes, the Blues view him as a key part of their long-term plans. They are, therefore. unlikely to entertain any offer for the 23-year-old.

Robbie Savage makes bold prediction for Chelsea vs Manchester City

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has tipped Chelsea to hold Manchester City to a draw on Sunday. The Cityzens are in red-hot form while their opponents have not really been up to the mark.

Pep Guardiola's side demolished AFC Bournemouth 6-1 last week and lead the league with 27 points after 11 gamaes. Mauricio Pochettino's side, meanwhile, beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 but are tenth in the points table, 12 points behind Manchester City.

Savage, nevertheless, expects the Blues to force a share of the spoils in a scoring draw (via Football365):

"Chelsea come into this game without European football, on the back of a fantastic 4-1 win against Spurs. Confidence in the team must be quite high. Breaking Spurs’ unbeaten record in the Premier League. The game is at the Bridge. Obviously scoring goals has been a problem for Chelsea but they got four against Spurs."

He added:

"Who’s going to stop Man City? With teams dropping points, City look like they’re going to win four in a row. No question about that. But, I think Chelsea can cause a little bit of an upset here and it will be an upset because City are so good."

Robbie Savage's Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City