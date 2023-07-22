Manchester City legend David Silva set to retire after ACL injury - Reports

According to talkSPORT, Manchester City legend David Silva is set to retire after suffering an ACL injury in training. The Spaniard is one of the finest creative players of the modern era and was among the first big names City signed in their ascent to the top.

Silva made a name for himself at Valencia and scored 32 goals and provided 36 assists across competitions before joining Manchester City in 2010. The player soared to new heights at the Etihad, bagging 77 goals and 140 assists in 436 games across competitions.

The Spaniard joined Real Sociedad in 2020 after a glittering spell at the Manchester side. Silva made 93 appearances for the Basque club, scoring seven goals and providing 18 assists. He has also represented Spain 125 times, bagging 35 goals and 32 assists.

David Silva won one FIFA World Cup, two UEFA Euros and four Premier League titles, among others, in his glowing career. The left-footed magician, though, is set to call time on his playing career.

"I never saw a player like him" - When Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke highly of David Silva

A nimble footed creative player, David Silva was a one of a kind during his career. He was a master creator and one who used to control the tempo of games in a crafty way.

Manchester City had a real gem in Silva. Before the Spaniard's final game for the Cityzens, Guardiola hailed the player (via Outlook India):

"The level he is having I think is the best of this season. He's playing really, really good. Okay, the fans are not here, but he's coming back to make the farewell game in front of the fans.

"He's an incredible legend. He's a huge competitor. In small spaces, in the pockets, I never saw a player like him."

David Silva will go down as a City legend and a remarkable figure in Spanish football. Given his tremendous understanding of the game, it won't be surprising to see the player make a return in a coaching role.