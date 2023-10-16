Manchester City in line to make 7-figure profit if former star joins Liverpool next summer - Reports

Manchester City could make a seven-figure profit if their former player - Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane - joins Liverpool next summer.

Sane, 27, spent three seasons at the Etihad - making 39 goals and 46 assists in 135 games across competitions - before joining Bayern in 2020 in a £44.2 million deal.

GOAL has reported that the Cityzens inserted a 10% sell-on clause when they sold Sane to Bayern. The 27-year-old winger could move to Liverpool for £80 million next summer as the Reds look for a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

If the moves happens, City will earn £8 million from the sale of Sane, who has 45 goals and 37 assists in 144 games across competitions for Bayern. That includes seven goals in 11 games across competitions for the two-time Premier League winner this season.

How have Manchester City and Liverpool fared this season?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City and Liverpool have had decent starts to the season. The Cityzens have won nine of their 13 games across competitions, while the Reds have lost just once in 11 games across competitions, winning eight.

Pep Guardiola's side started their campaign with an FA Community Shield defeat to Arsenal on penalties. However, they returned to winning ways by beating Sevilla on penalties to win their first UEFA Super Cup.

The Cityzens commenced their bid for an unprecedented Premier League four-peat with six straight wins but lost their next two games, including the last one to Arsenal. That dropped Guardiola's side to third in the standings, two points behind the leading pair of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Manchester City have won both their UEFA Champions League games but stumbled in the opening round of the EFL Cup. They have lost three of their last four games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's only defeat of the season came in a 2-1 Premier League reverse at Tottenham Hotspur, where they finished with nine men. With 17 points from eight games, they're fourth in the standings and three points off leaders Spurs.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won their opening two UEFA Europa League games and their EFL Cup opener as well.