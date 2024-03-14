Manchester City and Liverpool considering move for Serie A star valued at £85 million - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool are reportedly in the fray for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The 23-year-old Georgian has been a key player for the reigning Serie A champions since arriving in the summer of 2022. In 80 games across competitions, he has contributed 24 goals and 23 assists.

That includes 10 goals and six assists in 37 games across competitions this term, starting 34 times. Despite being contracted to the Stadio Diego Maradona till 2027, Kvaratskhelia has no dearth of suitors across Europe.

As per Graeme Bailey of HITC (via The Hard Tackle), the Georgian is the subject of interest of both City and the Reds. Bailey says that City had a scout to watch the Napoli winger in the 3-1 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg defeat at Barcelona in midweek.

ESPN reports that 'Kvaradona' could cost up to £85 million, with the player's agent recently saying:

“As regards the future, we are talking with the club. We will see what will happen.

"He will leave if Napoli receive an offer that they can’t refuse. I can’t talk about a specific amount. These are (president Aurelio) De Laurentiis’s assessments. Everything will be clear at the end of May.”

Napoli, though, are unlikely to let the Georgian leave without putting up a fight.

What's next for Liverpool and Manchester City?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have been two of the standout sides in England and Europe this season.

While the Reds are behind Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference after 28 games, City are only a point behind the leading duo. Both sides are on the hunt for multiple trophies.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds - having won the EFL Cup - are in action on Thursday (March 14) in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg at home to Sparta Praha. The Reds won the first leg 5-1 away last week.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, meanwhile, are into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where they will learn their opponents on Friday. They will next be in action at home to Newcastle United on Saturday (March 16) in the FA Cup quarterfinal.