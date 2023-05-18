According to The Times, Manchester City have lodged a legal complaint against the Premier League's handling of their reported 115 financial breaches. The Premier League recently charged the defending champions with reported breach of financial rukes.

The allegations of the charge date back to 2008. Moreover, they have also been accused of misinforming the league about former manager Roberto Mancini's salary. The report from the league also says that City lied about player remunerations, too.

City have now lodged a complaint against the league's appointment of Murray Rosen KC as the head of the individual judicial committee, saying that Rosen is an Arsenal fan. The Cityzens previously released a statement on the charges against them in February, which read (via Manchester World):

“Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with."

“The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

Manchester City demolish Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League semifinals

Manchester City tore apart Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinals at the Etihad on Wednesday (May 17), winning 4-0. The first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu last week had ended in a 1-1 draw, so the Cityzens progressed to their second final as 5-1 winners on aggregate.

City comprehensively outplayed Los Blancos at the Etihad. They made a strong start to the game and were rewarded for it through a first-half Bernardo Silva brace.

An own goal from Eder Militao and a last-ditch strike from Julian Alvarez off the bench in the second half capped off a remarkable performance. The Cityzens will play Inter Milan in the final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on June 3.

