Manchester City set to hold talks with key man over new deal amid Barcelona links - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly looking to have contract extension talks with midfielder Rodri this summer amidst interest from Barcelona. The Spaniard is contracted to the Etihad till 2027.

Rodri, 27, has been a key part of City's recent success, contributing 25 goals and 30 assists in 253 games across competitions since arriving in the summer of 2019. That includes eight goals and 14 assists in 46 games across competitions this season.

Barca have Rodri on their wishlist, but as per Football Insider, they are unlikely to have the funds this summer to table a bid for the Spaniard, as they are reportedly £1 billion in debt.

The same source adds that City are ready to extend the contract of their prized asset beyond 2027 to ward off Barcelona and other potentil suitors, highlighting Rodri's importance to the club.

Having won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, Rodri will look to add to his 11 titles won at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola's side are still in the fray for two other competitions, having fallen early in the EFL Cup and getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

What's next for Barcelona and Manchester City?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are in the midst of a fabulous campaign despite their hopes of consecutive trebles ended by Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

City trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by a point but have a game in hand. They next take on Fulham away on Saturday (May 11), where a win will take them top of the table, with the Gunners in action on the next day at Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola's side also have a FA Cup final with United to look forward to on May 25.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are set for a trophyless campaign, with their hopes of a La Liga title defence ending last weekend with their 4-2 defeat at Granada. Xavi's side next take on Real Sociedad at home on Monday (May 13), having already qualified for next season's UEFA Champions League.