Manchester City still in race to sign Manchester United superstar - Reports

Manchester City are still interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils expires this summer.

According to Abdellah Boulma, Pogba was heavily linked with a return to Juventus, but the two parties are yet to reach an agreement. Moreover, City are yet to drop their interest in the Frenchman and could make a move for him this summer.

Despite showing glimpses of his ability, Pogba has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford. He has been heavily criticised for his attitude, inconsistency and off-field antics. The 29-year-old enjoyed an impressive start to his 2021-22 campaign, providing seven assists in his first four league games.

However, he was ruled out of action for over three months due to a hamstring injury, which he suffered while on international duty with France. After returning to action in late January, Pogba struggled to rediscover his form, enduring a disappointing second half of the season.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was slated to return to Juventus, where he would have reunited with Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian giants could struggle to meet his enormous wage demands, though.

A shock move to United's arch-rivals and neighbours City remains an option for Pogba. There is a perception the midfielder could succeed at the Etihad under Pep Guardiola, one of the best managers in the word, and playing alongside world-class midfielders like Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

He would also be playing for a team that dominates possession. Moreover, City are also one of the few clubs that can afford the £290,000-per-week wages Pogba currently earns at Old Trafford.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba's move to Manchester City could hinge on Ilkay Gundogan's future

Manchester City could move for Paul Pogba if Ilkay Gundogan leaves this summer. The German's contract expires at the end of next season.

According to the Daily Mail, City were intent on offering the 31-year-old a new deal but have now changed their stance. Gundogan is looking for assurances that he would be a regular member of Guardiola's starting lineup next season, something the Spaniard could struggle to make.

The Premier League champions could, therefore, be open to the prospect of parting ways with Gundogan. Pogba could be the ideal replacement for the German midfielder, thanks to his passing, creativity, versatility and goalscoring prowess.

