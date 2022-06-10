Manchester City superstar Raheem Sterling ready to join Chelsea for £60 million on one condition - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling. The west London club are keen to make Sterling their headline acquisition of the summer.

According to The Sun, Sterling is willing to move to Stamford Bridge if Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel can provide assurances regarding his role.

Chelsea were unable to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title last season due to a lack of goals from their forwards.

The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic have struggled to produce the goods in front of goal.

Chelsea could therefore be in the market for a forward this summer. The club will be provided with an enormous £200 million transfer budget by the club's new owner Todd Boehly. The Blues are willing to shell out £60 million for the Sterling.

He has scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for the club and won four Premier League, four EFL Cups and a FA Cup. The 27-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists in 47 appearances across competitions.

However, he was left out of City's starting lineup for both legs of their UEFA Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid. He also didn't start the final game of the Premier League season against Aston Villa.

His lack of playing time towards the end of the season has raised questions over his future at the Etihad.

Manager Pep Guardiola is eager to keep hold of the England international. The 27-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract. However, contract negotiations between player and club have stalled, as per Metro.

Manchester City could sign Arsenal star to replace Chelsea target Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has been an integral part of Manchester City's squad over the years, thanks to his speed, dribbling, directness and goalscoring ability.

Guardiola's side will be keen to sign an adequate replacement if Sterling leaves this summer. As per the Daily Mail, the Premier League champions are interested in Arsenal sensation Bukayo Saka.

The 20-year-old was one of the standout players for the Gunners last season, bagging 12 goals and seven assists across competitions.

Mikel Arteta's side, though, failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Saka could be keen to play in Europe's elite competition and compete for titles.

