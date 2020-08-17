Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Citizens to trigger a clause in Premier League midfielder's contract, Guardiola's contract update and more — 17th August 2020

Manchester City are set to have a busy transfer window after being eliminated from the Champions League in the quarterfinals for the third year in a row.

Manager Pep Guardiola will now look to solidify his defensive ranks ahead of next season as they Manchester City look to challenge champions Liverpool for the Premier League crown.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 17th August, 2020.

Manchester City in talks with Pep Guardiola to extend his contract

Manchester City are in talks with manager Pep Guardiola to extend his contract with the Premier League side, despite the club's loss in the Champions League quarter-finals. The Spaniard's current contract ends in ten months' time. The City hierarchy are intent on extending it beyond the current duration, expecting Guardiola to bring more success to the Citizens.

According to a report by Sports mole, Manchester City have started discussions with Guardiola amid interest from PSG and Barcelona. Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has recently been mentioned as a potential successor at the Etihad if the 49-year-old doesn't continue with the Manchester side beyond his contract period.

🗓️ Four years in charge

💰 £762.3m spent on signings

❌ Never progressed beyond the #UCL QF



Where is it going wrong for Manchester City & Pep Guardiola? pic.twitter.com/O49O7jgtzd — GrosvenorSport (@GrosvenorSport) August 17, 2020

Manchester City to trigger buy-back clause for Douglas Luiz

Manchester City will trigger the buy-back clause inserted in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz's contract, according to Globo Esporte. The 22-year-old has been a revelation for the Villans since his arrival and was one of their standout performers as they secured their Premier League status on the last day of the season.

The buy-back clause will allow the Citizens to re-sign the midfielder for a £25 million fee. The Clarets and Blues signed the midfielder for a £15 million fee last summer after he spent two years on loan at Girona from Manchester City.

Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa is fouled by Andy Robertson of Liverpool.

Guardiola opened up on Luiz's transfer last season, admitting that the player would have played at the Etihad if not for his work permit issues.

"He would have been here if a work permit were possible or if the Premier League said it would be possible, but now he is at Aston Villa. We have an option to get him back, but sometimes life is like this. We wanted him because last season we had problems in that position because we didn’t buy a holding midfielder."

"We wanted him before so we thought about it, but the rules with the work permit meant it was not possible. I thought he would be here because in the pre-season he played last year in the States, he was really good. The talent is always there, we’ll see at the end of the season what his level is, but the quality is always there", Guardiola concluded, keeping the door ajar for the midfielder's return.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who worked with the 22-year-old during his time at Manchester, is also keen on signing the midfielder. Douglas Luiz is currently on a two-year working visa in England.

David Silva handed ultimatum for not signing Lazio contract

Manchester City midfielder David Silva, who is set to leave Manchester City after the club's quarter-final loss in the Champions League, has been given an ultimatum by Italian side Lazio to sign the contract offered to him.

According to a report in Corriere dello Sport, Silva is yet to put pen on paper on a 3-year contract offered at the Stadio Olimpico.

Manchester City are going to build a statue of David Silva outside the Etihad Stadium 🥰 pic.twitter.com/qRKY18jyvl — Goal India (@Goal_India) August 17, 2020

Italian champions Juvenus are also reportedly interested in signing the midfielder and willing to match Lazio's contract offer for the free agent.

The 34-year-old, who played for Manchester City for ten glorious years, will have a statue erected outside Etihad to honour his contributions.