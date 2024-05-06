Manchester United begin discussions with 59-year-old coach after Chelsea remove him from potential targets list: Reports

Former Germany and Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick is reportedly out of Chelsea's managerial shortlist, and Manchester United have pounced on the opportunity. Flick is currently without a job.

The 59-year-old had a brilliant two-season stint in Bavaria, landing the continental treble in the 2019-20 season. After another successful season - winning the Bundesliga and two other titles - Flick left, as the Germany job beckoned.

After a bright start, things unravelled spectacularly, as the UEFA Euro 2024 hosts suffered a slew of defeats, and Flick left in late 2023. Since then, he has been on the lockout for his next assignment.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino and United tactician Erik ten Hag are far from assured of remaining at their respective club's helm after an underwhelming season.

As per TBR Football (as per Manchester Evening News), the German is looking for a job in England. He's in discussion with the Red Devils after the Blues apparently removed him as a potential successor for Pochettino.

Flick was briefly linked with the Barcelona job, but current boss Xavi recently reversed his decision to leave and will stay on beyond the summer.

What's next for Manchester United and Chelsea?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Both Manchester United and Chelsea have had far from satisfactory seasons. After their highs of 2022-23 - winning the EFL Cup, reaching the FA Cup final and finishing third - United are set to finish outside the top-four.

However, they could yet end their season with silverware, as they take on holders Manchester City in the FA Cup final in a repeat of the 2023 title, which the Red Devils lost 2-1.

Before that, though, Manchester United are in league action on Monday (May 6), visiting Crystal Palace. The reverse fixture in September was a 1-0 win for Palace at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Blues are coming off successive league wins, seeing off Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United 2-0 and 5-0 respectively. Having reached the EFL Cup final (lost to Liverpool) and FA Cup semifinal (lost to Manchester City), the Blues have three games left to improve on their seventh-place standing.

Mauricio Pochettino' side travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (May 11). The reverse fixture saw the Blues lost 1-0 at home to Forest in September.