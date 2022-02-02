Manchester United and Chelsea interested in 23-year-old Premier League star - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are among a few top teams looking to snap up West Ham United star Declan Rice this summer. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are also reportedly in the reckoning for the England international.

Although his contract runs till 2024, and West Ham have the option of extending his stay by another 12 months, teams are actively monitoring Rice, as reported by The Telegraph.

The Hammers value him at a staggering £100 million. However, given the competition for his signature, Rice's sale could break Jack Grealish's British transfer record when he joined the Sky Blues last summer.

Manchester United are desperately seeking reinforcements in midfield, while Chelsea, who released Rice as a teenager, are plotting his return to Stamford Bridge.

City, meanwhile, generated £55 million from the sale of Ferran Torres to Barcelona last month, so they will have the cash to spend this summer.

West Ham United cannot fend off the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea without European football

West Ham United have put up a surprise challenge to qualify for the Champions League next season. They are sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table, but back-to-back losses have threatened to derail their promising campaign.

Moreover, lack of squad depth and failure to bring in adequate reinforcements in January could complicate their efforts for a top-four finish. If they fail to secure European football next season, they could repel the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, who are pursuing Declan Rice.

Hammers head coach David Moyes tried to play down his midfield maestro's transfer links in December. He said that the club has no intention of selling him, noting:

"We will keep Declan as long as we possibly can; we've no intention of selling him. If we ever had to, I've said already many, many times what it would be – a shoot to the moon."

Rice came through the ranks at West Ham before breaking into the first team in 2017. He hasn't looked back since then. The 23-year-old has become a key figure in the squad, thanks to his creativity and leadership skills.

In 179 games, he has contributed 17 goals; last year, he took on the role of West Ham's vice-captain. His meteoric rise to prominence hasn't gone unnoticed on the international front too.

Rice made his England debut in 2019 after switching allegiances from Ireland, and has earned 27 caps so far. He played a key role in The Three Lions' run to the Euro 2020 final last summer.

