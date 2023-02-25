Manchester United and Chelsea planning pre-season game against surprise club - Reports

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United and Chelsea are planning to face non-league side Wrexham United in a pre-season friendly. The club are owned by famous actor Ryan Reynolds. The team recently reached the fourth round of the FA Cup and lost in the replay against Sheffield United.

Manchester United and Chelsea are planning to play Wrexham in the United States. Wrexham play in the National League. Considering that United and the Blues are two of the biggest clubs in English football, their decision to take on a non-league side like Wrexham comes as a surprise.

Manchester United and Chelsea have had contrasting fortunes this term

Manchester United and Chelsea's form this season couldn't have been more different. The Blues are tenth in the Premier League with 31 points from 23 games. They are winless in their last five games across competitions, losing their last two.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are third in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Arsenal. United have shown a massive resurgence under Erik ten Hag. They have been unbeaten in their last 18 games at Old Trafford, and the aura around the iconic stadium seems to be back again.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug



Look at Casemiro Nah this video….Look at Casemiro Nah this video…. 😭Look at Casemiro 🇧🇷 https://t.co/e5reMeESCA

United recently Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs. Midfielder Antony, who scored against the Blaugrana, said that the team are determined to continue their rich vein of form and bring the team's glory days back. He said (via United's website)

"When I came here, I said that Manchester United are a huge club, and we’re going to put this club back where it belongs – fighting for and winning trophies, We know that it’ll be a tough task, but we’re aware of how big we are as a club and how good we are. It’ll be a dream come true; in my first season, if we can win a trophy. I hope that I can keep at this so more glory follows."

UF @UtdFaithfuls



Best DM in the world

For me, this was the moment Casemiro won the game for Manchester United. 2-0 down and it's probably game over.Best DM in the world For me, this was the moment Casemiro won the game for Manchester United. 2-0 down and it's probably game over.Best DM in the world 👑https://t.co/07nz5fMeXZ

The Red Devils take on Newcastle United on Sunday (February 26) night in the Carabao Cup final as they look to end a six-year trophy drought.

Poll : 0 votes