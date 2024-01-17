Manchester United eyeing shock £130 million move to sign Real Madrid superstar as La Liga giants aim to fund Kylian Mbappe transfer: Reports

As per GOAL, Manchester United are ready to shell out £130 million to sign Vinicius Jr. from Real Madrid this summer. The potential move could be the result of a domino effect.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is in the final few months of his contract in France. He's reportedly ready to move to Real Madrid after the expiry of his deal in Paris and join Madrid on a free transfer.

Mbappe could command a massive wage of £30 million per year, which on a five-year contract will add up to £150 million. There could also be a signing fee for the player, given his potential free transfer.

Madrid, to balance their books ahead of the Mbappe transfer, could look to offload Vinicius Jr., which is where United could cash in. The Red Devils recently oversaw a 25% stake being sold to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Group, who will also handle all football-related operations. They are reportedly ready to shell out £130 million for the Brazilian.

Other reasons behind Real Madrid possibly wanting to sell their high-performing winger is the alleged worry of the club about Vinicius' nature. The club reportedly considers his 'controversial' nature as 'not favorable' to Real Madrid's image.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have previously engaged in several high-profile transfers

Both clubs are footballing giants in Europe and have done several high-profile deals in the past. Most recently, United signed two of Madrid's UEFA Champions League-winning players in Casemiro and Raphael Varane.

Real Madrid have signed players like Ruud Van Nistelrooy and David Beckham from Manchester United in the past, with the latter proving to be a controversial transfer.

United also famously, as per reports, denied Real Madrid the chance to sign David de Gea in 2015, which is now known as the 'fax machine fiasco'. However, the most famous deal between the two clubs went down in 2009 when Real Madrid paid Manchester United a then world-record fee of £80 million to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.