Manchester United fail with opening bid to sign 20-year-old as club demand €10 million more - Reports

According to Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United have seen their €35 million opening bid for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund get rejected. The Red Devils are keen on signing a new striker in the summer and have set their sights on Hojlund.

However, their opening bid has been rejected, as the Serie A club want €45 million for their young striker. The 20-year-old was a key player for Atalanta last season, bagging 16 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions.

Manchester United are not the only European giant interested in Hojlund. Apart from the Red Devils, Serie A giants Juventus are also interested. The Bianconerri, though, will need to get rid of Dusan Vlahovic to snap up Hojlund. They're also looking to offer a player swap deal to lower Atalanta's asking price for Hojlund.

Hojlund has often been compared with Manchester City ace Erling Haaland for his exploits. Talking about the same, Hojlund said (via Manchester Evening News):

"As I've said many times before, I would not like to compare myself to him because he's a monster, he's crazy!

"I can see the similarities: he's fast, I'm also fast; he's left-footed, I'm also left-footed; he's strong, and I'm strong too. I hope that I can reach his level, but I'll need to train very hard and be even more focused on the pitch."

Manchester United-bound Mason Mount's old quotes could be music to Erik ten Hag's ears

Manchester United are on the verge of completing a move for Mason Mount. The Red Devils are set to complete a £60 million move for the Englishman, who's set to leave Chelsea.

Mount is a versatile player. His old quotes from 2021 could give United manager Erik ten Hag some much-needed boost. Mount spoke about his versatility, telling The Guardian:

“I am always trying to improve. I feel like I am versatile and can play in a deeper role and obviously in a more forward role. I’m always learning. I’m still young, and I’m still learning."

While Mount struggled for game time at Chelsea last season, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 35 games across competitions, he could be key player under Ten Hag at Manchester United.

