Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana keen on joining newly promoted Saudi Pro League club as surprise talks come to light: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly interested to join newly promoted Saudi Pro League side Neom SC. The Cameroonian has had a largely underwhelming spell since arriving at Old Trafford from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023.

In 96 appearances across competitions in nearly two seasons, Onana has kept just 23 clean sheets. He has especially struggled this season as United are on course for their worst-ever Premier League finish despite their success in Europe.

As per Foot Mercato (via The Sun), Onana is apparently keen to join Neom, who have recently gained promotion to the Saudi top flight. The player's representatives and the Saudi side are said to have held 'concrete' talks and that Onana is interested in a move despite being contracted to Old Trafford till 2028.

If Onana makes the move, he could join his current Manchester City rival Kevin De Bruyne, who's also a reported target of Neom, next season. The Belgian is set to leave the Etihad after a hugely successful decade-long spell yielding both domestic and continental success.

Coming back to Onana, the goalkeeper was rested by boss Ruben Amorim after a string of high-profile errors in an European outing against Lyon, which United eventually won to reach the UEFA Europa League semi-final.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United are in the midst of one of their most forgettable campaigns in recent memory despite reaching the Europa League semi-final, where they face Athletic Bilbao.

The Red Devils are winless in four league outings, losing three - including the last two - to drop to 15th in the standings, with just 38 points from 33 games, winning 10.

Following a 1-0 home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend - which Onana played - Amorim's side will seek a return to winning ways when they visit Bournemouth on Sunday (April 27).

Four days later, the struggling Premier League giants travel to Bilbao for the first leg of the Europa League semi-final, a competition they need to win to ensure European football next season.

