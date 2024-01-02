Manchester United identify 4 attackers as potential low-cost January transfer window targets: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly shortlisted four 'low-cost' attackers to target in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have floundered in the attacking third this season, losing a whopping 14 games across competitions. That includes nine losses in the league, where they're seventh in the standings, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool (45) after 20 games.

Erik ten Hag's side have scored just 22 times in the league, the fewest in the top-14 (also Crystal Palace), an area that needs urgent attention, as the race for European football heats up.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority stake in the club yet to be ratified by the Premier League, United are eyeing low-cost options to bolster the attacking third. As per the Athletic's Laurie Whitwell and Dan Sheldon, they are Erik Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich, Timo Werner of RB Leipzig and Serhou Guirassy of VfB Stuttgart.

United's cash reserves are down to £76million (as per The Athletic), but it will increase if they can offload someone like Jadon Sancho, who hasn't played since August and faces an uncertain future at the club. The Red Devils can only make up to two loan deals in the January transfer window without breaching FFP rules.

It's pertinent to note that at this time last year, United brought in Wout Weghorst on a short-term loan deal. But the Dutchman struggled for goals - netting just twice and assisted thrice - in 31 games across competitions. None of those goals came in 17 games in the Premier League.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

After a hectic festive period leading up to the New Year, Manchester United have only two confirmed games scheduled in January.

First up, the Red Devils travel to Wigan Athletic on Monday (January 8) in their FA Cup opener. If that win that one, they will play their fourth-round match on the January 27-28 weekend.

Their only Premier League game is on January 14 at Old Trafford against Tottenham Hotspur before a short winter break. Ten Hag's side lost 2-0 at Spurs in the reverse fixture in August.