Manchester United looking to hijack Newcastle’s move for ex-Manchester City star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to snap up Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, a Newcastle United target. The 26-year-old former Manchester City player will be a free agent in the summer.

Adarabioyo has contributed two goals in 25 games across competitions this season for the Cottagers. Both goal contributions have come in 20 outings in the Premier League, where Fulham are 14th in the standings with a game to go.

With the defender becoming a free agent this summer, multiple clubs have been interested in his services. Newcastle have been on his pursuit for a while, but as reported by Alex Crook of talkSPORT (via UtdDistrict), the Red Devils have entered the fray.

Erik ten Hag's side are set to bid adieu to Raphael Varane at the end of the season, meaning a centre-back is now a requirement for the club. The 26-year-old Adarabioyo - who has played eight times for Manchester City - seemingly fits the profile of a young player who could feature in the heart of United's defence for a while.

The Red Devils have struggled this season amid injuries to key personnel, including in defence. Adarabioyo's potential arrival could held the club in this regard, but Newcastle could provide a stiff fight.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United are in the midst of a hugely underwhelming season. After the highs of the previous season - where they ended a six-year wait for silverware, reached the FA Cup final and finished third.

While their EFL Cup title defence ended early, they also finished last in their UEFA Champions League group, which meant that they were out of Europe before Christmas.

Ten Hag's side have stumbled in the Premier League as well. They are set to end the campaign outside the top-five following a 1-0 home defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal at the weekend.

They next take on Newcastle United at home on Wednesday (May 16). The reverse fixture at Newcastle ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Red Devils in December, with Anthony Gordon scoring the game's only goal 10 minutes after the break.