Manchester United make contact with 23-year-old Real Madrid target - Reports

According to Defensa Central, Manchester United have contacted Dusan Vlahovic's agent, who's also a target for Real Madrid in the summer. The 23-year-old plies his trade for Serie A giants Juventus.

Vlahovic has made 63 appearances for the Bianconerri across competitions since his arrival in January 2022. He has scored 23 goals and provided six assists for them across competitions.

The Serb scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 42 games across competitions last season. Since arriving in Turin, he has failed to replicate the goalscoring form he showed at Fiorentina. Many have touted Massimiliano Allegri's strategies responsible for Vlahovic's lack of form.However, that could change at another club.

Manchester United are keen on signing a new striker. Wout Weghorst has returned to Burnley on the expiration of his loan deal. United are interested in Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen. Vlahovic is reportedly another option.

Real Madrid are also in the hunt for another striker. Karim Benzema has left the club for Al-Ittihad. While the Madrid giants have signed Joselu Mato, further reinforcements would be welcome.

Vlahovic is contracted with Juve till 2026 and has an estimated market value of €70 million.

Napoli legend says Manchester United and Real Madrid are only likely destinations for Victor Osimhen

Speaking of strikers, Victor Osimhen is the most sought-after striker in the world at the moment. The Nigerian was sublime as Napoli won the Serie A title last season. He scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 games across competitions.

Top European clubs are interested in signing Osimhen from Napoli. However, the Serie A club's former player, Salvatore Bagni, made a claim about the player's future move, telling Tutto Napoli:

"Victor Osimhen won’t return to France because he already played there. He doesn’t go to Liverpool or Chelsea because they do not play in the Champions League.

"Of all the teams associated with him, for me, he would only go to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He’s not interested in the other teams."

Victor Osimhen is set to cost any potential suitor at least €150 million. Apart from United and Los Blancos, the likes of Chelsea and PSG have also been linked with the player.

