Manchester United make improved €50m bid for transfer target - Reports

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United's pursuit of Andre Onana. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for the Inter Milan goalkeeper this summer.

David de Gea's contract has expired. While the club have been in touch with the Spaniard, his future remains uncertain. With the pre-season set to start, United manager Erik ten Hag wants clarity regarding his No. 1 goalkeeper.

The Red Devils have now stepped up their pursuit of Onana, sending a new bid of €50 million, with €5 million being add-ons. Romano tweeted:

"Manchester United have improved their bid for Andre Onana. It’s now worth €50m add-ons included, around €45m plus €5m add-ons. Inter always asked for €60m package — but sources believe €55m could be the right number to make it happen. Talks continue."

Onana was a key player for the Nnerazzuri last season as the Serie A giants reached the UEFA Champions League final. He made 41 appearances across competitions, keeping 19 clean sheets.

The Cameroonian is also a great distributor with the ball at his feet. That's one trait Ten Hag prioritises in his goalkeeper. The fact that Onana has previously played under the Dutch manager at Ajax also goes in his favour.

Mason Mount can't wait to get started at Manchester United

After spending his entire career at Chelsea, Mason Mount has switched sides by joining Manchester United. The player was a part of the Blues' set-up since the age of six but is now a Red Devil.

Mount is raring to go at his new club. The Englishman can't wait to get started as the pre-season closes in. Speaking about what he's looking forward to, Mount said (via the Red Devils' website):

“Pre-season is huge. It gets you in the right shape going into the season. So yeah, the most important thing for me was getting there, being ready on day one and being able to obviously meet all the players, the manager, get working because we've got a big season ahead, and we want to win trophies.

"We want to be successful. So, yeah, it was really big for me to be here on day one and get going straightaway.”

While Mason Mount struggled for form in his last season for Chelsea, there's no denying his techical ability. He could become a very important player for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.

