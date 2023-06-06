Manchester United make unofficial offer to sign Brazilian defender - Reports

According to Zero Roha, Manchester United have made an unofficial offer for AS Monaco's Brazilian right-back Vanderson. The 21-year-old has made 39 appearances for Monaco across competitions this season, scoring once and providing nine assists.

He joined the French club in January 2022 and has made 61 appearances. Monaco reportedly want €50 million for the youngster. The price tag might dissuade Manchester United, though.

The Red Devils have right-backs Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. However, with the team back in the UEFA Champions League next season, manager Erik ten Hag is determined to reinforce his squad.

Given his age and quality, Vanderson could be a great fit for the team. The Brazilian's contract with Monaco runs till the end of the 2026-27 season. He has an estimated market value of €18 million, but a deal could cost more than that.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro confident about team's progress

Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the Wembley at the weekend. That ended the Red Devils' hopes of winning their first domestic cup double.

Casemiro, who started in midfield alongside Fred and Christian Eriksen, said that the team are making progress despite the recent setback. The Brazilian, who arrived from Real Madrid in the summer, said (via United's website):

"It's absolutely right that we're on the right track. We're on the up, and we're growing as a team. I believe that we've been picking up on the mentality of the manager and the way that he wants us to play.

"It's true that, in football terms, it's very well, well not early, we already have our own philosophy, but, when you're talking about football, it's difficult because the manager is relatively new."

He added:

"We've been together one season. We know that other sides have also taken a while to start winning things, like Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, who have also taken a while to start winning things with their other managers. And so we are on an upward curve."

Casemiro, 31, is expected to be a crucial part of Manchester United's team next season. He made 51 appearances this season for the Red Devils across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing six assists, since his summer arrival.

