Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could launch move for Ajax star who could cost at least £30 million - Reports

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez, who could be set to join his former manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Argentinian defender has been in fine form for the Dutch side this season, making 37 appearances, scoring one goal and contributing four assists. He has been a key part of Ten Hag's last season at Ajax, helping the Dutch coach claim his third Eredivisie title.

Ten Hag has already been linked with two Ajax players since being named United's new boss. Jurrien Timber and Antony have been touted with moves to the Red Devils, as per Metro. According to Telegraph, Martinez is the latest name to be added to Manchester United's wishlist.

The 24-year-old is acclaimed for the way in which he reads the game, forging a fine partnership with Timber at the heart of Ajax's defence. Martinez could cost upwards of £30 million, which would allow Ten Hag to make further additions to the United squad.

Ajax influx could ensue at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag seems keen to reunite with players he has coached

Erik ten Hag seems prepared to target his former side Ajaz as he looks to overhaul Manchester United.

Jurrien Timber's link has been the most concrete thus far, with reports claiming talks have been held over the Dutchman joining the Red Devils. Florian Plettenberg has reported that Bayern Munich enquired about the 22-year-old's availability but were told of United's negotiations.

Meanwhile, Antony remains a winger who United are keeping tabs on, although it seems that it is just interest and nothing more at this moment. However, with Martinez now the latest Ajax name to be added to the reported transfer wishlist of Ten Hag, it's clear he's looking at using his former players in his United rebuild.

Manchester United have also been linked with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Ten Hag is keen on reuniting with the midfielder, who he coached for two seasons at Ajax. However, De Jong wants to play UEFA Champions League football, but the Red Devils can only offer either UEFA Europa League or UEFA Europa Conference League football next season.

One other former Ajax player who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford is Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt (per Express). He was a target for United in 2019 when he joined Juventus, but according to Romano, he is set to sign a new deal with the Turin side now.

