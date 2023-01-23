Manchester United moving fast to complete big-money deal for Brazilian forward ahead of PSG - Reports

According to reports, Manchester United are competing with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to secure the signature of Brazilian wonder kid Vitor Roque. Roque, 17, plays for Brazilian side Atletico Paranaense.

He's one of the highly touted prospects from Brazil at this point in time. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, United are considering paying the player's £52.5 million release clause.

Manchester United have been thin in attack since Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure. Erik ten Hag recently signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley. However, there is arguably still room for improvement in the squad. Roque could be a player who could provide the Red Devils with long-term solutions for their attacking woes.

PSG, meanwhile, have the superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks. Youngster Hugo Ekitike is also a fringe player for the Parisians. However, Mbappe's future in the club is a never-ending subject of speculation. Messi is also nearing the final stages of his career.

Hence, adding a young attacker could provide the Parisians with some much-needed insurance.

What's next for Manchester United and PSG in ongoing season?

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United suffered a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League earlier tonight (January 22). Erik ten Hag's team have now collected only one point from their last two league games. Despite the so-called improvements under Ten Hag, United look way off the level of the top teams.

They're currently fourth in the Premier League with 39 points from 20 games. The Red Devils will return to action on January 26 as they take on Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semifinals.

PSG, meanwhile, are atop Ligue 1 with 47 points in 19 games. They lead second-placed Lens by three points. Galtier's team have also reached the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and will play Bayern Munich in the last 16.

PSG Report @PSG_Report 🥹



Galtier’s favorite player must be Ney Galtier’s favorite player must be Ney 😂🥹https://t.co/SasIAxjpY4

The Parisians are set to return to action tomorrow (January 24) as they take on sixth-division team Pays de Cassel in the French Cup.

