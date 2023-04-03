According to reports from the Spanish media, Manchester United are interested in signing Ligue 1 midfielder Houssem Aouar, who earned plaudits from Lionel Messi. Aouar plays for Olympique Lyon.

The 24-year-old, who recently changed allegiance from France to Algeria has excellent technical ability on the ball. He has made 228 appearances for Lyon since coming through their youth ranks.

Lionel Messi praised Aouar for his technical brilliance in 2020, naming the player in his list of top 15 young players. The Argentina captain said (via The Express):

"He is always calm with the ball at his feet, with an excellent technical quality."

Manchester United are looking to bolster their midfield in the summer, with Aouar being one of the top targets. The Red Devils, though, could face serious competition from Real Betis for the player's services.

Aouar, meanwhile, prefers a move to La Liga where his former teammate Nabil Fekir plies his trade. However, United could hand him the chance to play UEFA Champions League football next season, something Betis are unlikely to provide.

Lionel Messi not only superstar sold on Manchester United target Houssem Aouar's ability

While earning plaudits from Lionel Messi is something special for any player, Houssem Aouar has amazed many superstar players with his talent.

Manchester United's arch-rival Manchester City's talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has also lauded the Lyon star for his game style. The Belgian ace said:

"I don't follow the French league as much as other leagues, but if I have to pick one player that has impressed me from Lyon, it would be Houssem Aouar. He was fantastic."

Aouar's contract with Lyon runs out in the summer. So, if Manchester United can land him on a free transfer, it could prove to be a steal.

Erik ten Hag's side are fourth in the Premier League with 50 points from 27 games. The Red Devils lost their most recent game to Newcastle United 2-0 at Tyneside on Sunday (April 2).

Poll : 0 votes