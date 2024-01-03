Manchester United plotting summer move for 20-year-old La Liga midfielder with €100m release clause: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating a move for Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra.

Valencia's financial situation has improved following the sale of players and loss of assets. So, they don't need to sell a prized asset like Guerra, who has a release clause of €100 million.

Nevertheless, many clubs are interested in the 20-year-old's services, but the Red Devils are at the forefront, having let the player know of their interest (as per Relevo). They have had scouts watching Guerra in action at the Mestalla, but a transfer is not imminent in January, as it's more likely to happen in the summer.

Erik ten Hag's side are light in midfield, as the duo of Casemiro and Mason Mount are out injured. Sofyan Amrabat has missed the last two games, while Christian Eriksen has recently returned from a five-week layoff.

Despite Guerra's high release clause, United reckon a deal could be struck for €30-40 million, but Valencia are unlikely to sit for negotiations in January. United, though, will be wary of Juventus, who are also in the fray for Guerra. The Turin club, though, cannot compete with the Premier League giants financially.

Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill returns from loan

Charlie McNeill

Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill has returned from his loan spell at Stevenage.

The 20-year-old joined the League 1 side on September 1 and made a goalscoring debut, netting in their 3-0 win at Leyton Orient. However, the former Manchester City striker - who joined United in 2020 - played only two more games for Stevenage, who're seventh in the standings.

It's pertinent to note that McNeill - who has played only once (2022-23 UEFA Europa League against Real Sociedad) - spent a loan spell at Newport County in the second half of last season.

Considering the struggles of Manchester United's attacking crop, especially in the Premier League, McNeill could hope to make a few appearances as the club seek to finish in the top-four.