Manchester United ‘ready to forcefully enter’ race for player Chelsea remain in ‘pole position’ to sign this summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to enter the race for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, who's also being pursued by Chelsea.

The Dutchman, whose contract runs till 2024, wants the Bianconeri to lower his release clause before he pens a new deal. That has opened up the door for a potential transfer, and the aforementioned Premier League teams are vying for his signature.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), United are ready to enter the fray for De Ligt, who could reunite with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag. Chelsea remain in pole position to sign the 22-year-old, despite their first offer of €45 million plus Timo Werner getting turned down by Juventus.

utdreport @utdreport @CorSport, @Sport_Witness] #mufc are ready to 'forcefully enter the scene’ for Matthijs de Ligt. Chelsea are in pole position but Erik ten Hag is serious. An offer of €80m-€90m could make the difference #mulive #mufc are ready to 'forcefully enter the scene’ for Matthijs de Ligt. Chelsea are in pole position but Erik ten Hag is serious. An offer of €80m-€90m could make the difference #mulive [@CorSport, @Sport_Witness]

The Serie A giants don't want to lose De Ligt, but in the case of a transfer, they want no less than €120 million as that would help them find a replacement.

The Red Devils might not have begun negotiations for the player like their league rivals but are ready to take the steps. Erik ten Hag, the new manager of the Old Trafford outfit, is serious about reuniting with the centre-back, whom he turned into a star in Amsterdam.

The club is mulling a bid in the region of €80-90 million, although signing Frenkie de Jong is their priority for now. The Barcelona star has also been linked with Manchester United (per Sky Sports) as the La Liga side looj to raise funds to accommodate new arrivals and reduce their wage bill.

De Jong, like De Ligt, also rose to stardom under Ten Hag at Ajax and could play under him once again next season but in the Premier League.

Manchester United fans desperate to see new signings

Old Trafford has so far only seen departures, with players like Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard all leaving.

The club is yet to announce any new signings, which has frustrated fans, especially after rival clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have made additions to their squad.

SPORTbible @sportbible Manchester United are set to axe FIVE players to make room for Erik ten Hag's new signings this summer ✍️ Manchester United are set to axe FIVE players to make room for Erik ten Hag's new signings this summer ✍️ https://t.co/vwHQg6BV1c

Manchester United have been linked with quite a few players but haven't really come close to signing anyone. Ten Hag is a highly calculative manager and could have some aces up his sleeve before the transfer window closes.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far