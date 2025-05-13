Manchester United ready to pay £100 million to sign 25-year-old Italy international if Red Devils win Europa League: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly willing to shell out £100 million to land Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali if they win the UEFA Europa League. United take on Tottenham in the final in Bilbao on May 21.

Tonali, 25, has been a steady performer for Newcastle since arriving from AC Milan in the summer of 2023. In 43 appearances across competitions, the Italian has bagged six goals and three assists. Four of those strikes and two assists have come in 34 outings in the Premier League, where Eddie Howe's side are third with two games left.

Despite being contracted to Newcastle till 2028, Tonali has attracted interest from Juventus as well as United, as per Corriere dello Sport (via Football365). By winning the Europa League, the Red Devils would receive over £10 million.

However, it remains to be seen if the Italy international - who helped the Magpies to the EFL Cup title this season and an imminent UEFA Champions League return - leaves at the end of the season.

Tonali has also been a steady contributor to the Azzurri. Since his senior international debut in a 1-0 away win over the USA in a friendly in November 2018, he has two goals and four assists in 23 games.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United head coach Rubem Amorim (right)

Manchester United have had a hugely underwhelming campaign, especially in the Premier League, where they are winless in seven games, losing five, to drop to 16th in the standings.

They also fell early in both domestic cups, but the Red Devils have surprisingly fared well in Europe. They are coming off a 4-1 second-leg win at home to Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final to reach the UEFA Europa League final with a 7-1 aggregate victory.

They are now into an all-English final, where they face domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are also in the midst of an equally torrid campaign at home, being a lowly 17th in the points table.

Following a 2-0 home loss to West Ham United in the league at the weekend, Ruben Amorim's side next face Chelsea away on Friday (May 16). After taking on Spurs in the Europa League final five days later, they close out their season with a home game with Aston Villa on May 25.

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More