Manchester United receive big advantage in race to appoint Zinedine Zidane as new head coach: Reports

Manchester United have received a massive advantage in the race to sign former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as their new head coach. According to Sky Sports, the Frenchman is in favour of joining the Red Devils over other suitors.

Manchester United are back in the spotlight amid rumours of their search for a new manager to replace Erik ten Hag in the summer. The Dutchman's future at the club has come under question due to his team's poor performances this season. If the speculations are anything to go by, he might not be at the helm next season.

One name that has been linked with the Red Devils in the last couple of days is Zinedine Zidane. The former Real Madrid manager has been away from the dugout since parting ways with the Spanish giants in 2021 but is said to be eyeing a return to management in the near future.

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Frenchman as they eye a potential union, but they face a significant hurdle in that Bayern Munich are also interested in the tactician's services.

However, according to Sky Sports, Zidane would rather manage the Red Devils over the Bavarians, which comes as a massive boost to the Premier League giants.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag will hope to turn his situation around in the next couple of weeks. United could still finish in the top-four and win silverware with the FA Cup.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United will return to action this weekend as as they go head-to-head with Conventry City in the semifinals of the FA Cup at the Wembley on (Sunday April 20).

Following that, the Red Devils lock horns with Sheffield United in Premier League action at Old Trafford next week on Wednesday before squaring off with Burnley in another home fixture in the top flight on Saturday.

Ten Hag's men are seventh in the standings with 52 points in 32 games. They've won 15, drawn five and lost 12 times. With 13 points separating them from fourth-placed Aston Villa - who have played a game more - the Red Devils need a miracle to secure a UEFA Champions League spot.