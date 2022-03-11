Manchester United's chances of signing 23-year-old Barcelona star increasing - Reports

Following sanctions imposed on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic, Manchester United have reportedly become the frontrunners to secure Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

With his contract with the Blaugrana expiring next summer, Araujo has become a lucrative option for the Red Devils. United’s rivals Chelsea were also supposedly interested (via Sport) in the player’s services, but the sanctions have pushed them out of contention.

StatmanJames @JamesStatman



20 Appearances

3 Goals

4 Clean sheets

0 Errors leading to goal

🖐🏽 0 Penalties committed

☄️ 2.1 Clearances per game

⚔️ 61% Ground duels won

71% Aerial duels won

90% Pass accuracy



HEAVY links to Ronald #Araújo in LaLiga this season:20 Appearances3 Goals4 Clean sheets0 Errors leading to goal🖐🏽 0 Penalties committed☄️ 2.1 Clearances per game⚔️ 61% Ground duels won71% Aerial duels won90% Pass accuracyHEAVY links to @ManUtd Ronald #Araújo in LaLiga this season:👕 20 Appearances ⚽️ 3 Goals 📄 4 Clean sheets 😇 0 Errors leading to goal🖐🏽 0 Penalties committed ☄️ 2.1 Clearances per game ⚔️ 61% Ground duels won ✈️ 71% Aerial duels won 🎯 90% Pass accuracy HEAVY links to @ManUtd. 👀🔴 https://t.co/4qmWQkbYU8

Due to the sanctions imposed on the Blues, they cannot sign any player till further notice. That means unless something changes before the summer, Chelsea will not be able to sign Araujo from the Blaugrana. Their misfortune has reportedly given United an unexpected boost in their pursuit of the player.

As per Sport Witness, United are in contact with the player and his agents. They either want to sign him for a fee this summer or get him for free next year. Their offer, however, has not come to light yet.

The metaphorical ball is currently in Araujo’s court. It will be interesting to see what he decides.

Manchester United target irritated with Barcelona’s renewal offer

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has impressed with his excellent performances this season, emerging as one of the first names in Xavi’s team sheet. Not only has Araujo been rock-solid at the back, but he has also proven to be quite a handful in the opposition box. In 21 La Liga appearances, Araujo has scored thrice, impressing the Barcelona faithful.

Keeping a player of his calibre would be wise for a team seeking relevance in Spain and Europe. The Blaugrana have reportedly been trying to get the player to sign an extension but have encountered a brick wall so far. With annual wages of less than €1 million, he is one of the club’s least-paid players.

K.Shah  @kshitijshah23 About Ronald Araújo — he is currently one of the least paid players on our squad and earns less than €1M per year.



Despite outside offers, if we offer him a decent €6-8M gross, he will stay. He loves this club, and he wants to stay. Everyone knows it.



Don't stress! About Ronald Araújo — he is currently one of the least paid players on our squad and earns less than €1M per year.Despite outside offers, if we offer him a decent €6-8M gross, he will stay. He loves this club, and he wants to stay. Everyone knows it. Don't stress! https://t.co/9b9VFyysql

The 23-year-old is allegedly (via Sport Witness) irritated with the salary (€3 million) Barcelona are offering right now. Araujo wishes to be compensated like any other first-team player. The Blaugrana are claiming they do not have enough money to fulfil his demands, but they are offering lucrative contracts to free agents.

Given how the Uruguay international has performed this season, Barcelona would be wise to give Araujo a lucrative contract. Tying him down to a long-term contract would not only secure their present but also their future.

Edited by Bhargav