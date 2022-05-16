Manchester United 'seriously interested' in snapping up 20-year-old defender - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly seriously interested in signing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber this summer. His current manager Erik ten Hag takes over at Old Trafford from interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The Dutchman has a massive job on his hands following a calamitous season for the Red Devils, which is set to end trophyless and without a top-four finish. One of his first tasks will be sorting United's leaky defence that has shipped in 56 goals in the Premier League this season.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Ten Hag could bring in Timber from his current team to Old Trafford.

United will sign a centre half this summer. Should Timber be our top target at the position? 🤔 Despite interest from other top European sides, Jurrien Timber could be set to join ten Hag at Manchester United, according to @Plettigoal United will sign a centre half this summer. Should Timber be our top target at the position? 🤔 #MUFC Despite interest from other top European sides, Jurrien Timber could be set to join ten Hag at Manchester United, according to @Plettigoal 👀United will sign a centre half this summer. Should Timber be our top target at the position? 🤔 #MUFC https://t.co/b7SFl1oCbV

Talks with his management are said to have taken place as Timber could become the first United signing of the Ten Hag era.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form for Ajax this season, making 30 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing three assists. However, United are not alone in their interest in Timber, as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also in the fray. Bayern made enquiries but were told about the United link, as reported by Plettenberg.

Transfermarkt values Jurrien Timber at £27 million. However, Ajax will likely try to negotiate a higher fee, given his age and the fact that he has two years left on his contract.

Jurrien Timber to be part of new Manchester United defence under Erik ten Hag

Timber was part of Ten Hag's 2021-22 Eredivisie title-winning team.

Erik ten Hag was asked ahead of a potentially huge summer at Manchester United whether Jurrien Timber and Brazilian winger Antony could join him at his new club.

His response to Mike Verweij (via Fabrizio Romano) was:

“I think all top clubs have Timber in their sight. Antony? If Antony would go — it would be a blow for Ajax because in their current squad there is nobody to replace him.”

That was probably a hint dropped by Ten Hag that Timber could leave Ajax, as he said that Antony is irreplaceable, so Ajax might not let the latter go. That opens the door for a potential move for Timber to be part of Ten Hag's United revolution.

20 years old

Versatile

Can play as a DM, RB & CB

Press Resistant

Strong

Consistent

Fast

Stamina





@UtdFaithfuls Jurrien Timber20 years oldVersatileCan play as a DM, RB & CBPress ResistantStrongConsistentFastStamina @UtdFaithfuls Jurrien Timber 20 years oldVersatile Can play as a DM, RB & CBPress ResistantStrong Consistent FastStamina 📈https://t.co/CQnl2l47hG

Manchester United are in stark need of a defensive reset, given their woeful performances at the back. Not one United centre-back has come out of this season with plaudits.

Raphael Varane who joined from Real Madrid last summer has been a disappointment. Injury issues and a lack of consistency have plagued his season. Harry Maguire has been the scapegoat for Manchester United's struggles. He has been poor but so have the rest of the players, especially defenders.

Victor Lindelof has always seemed more of a fringe player than a regular starter, which is worrisome, as he has been challenging Maguire and Varane for a first-team place. Meanwhile, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are likely to leave this summer.

