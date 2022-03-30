Manchester United set to reignite interest in 27-year-old midfielder - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for the Serb in 2018, but a deal failed to materialise. As per The Sun, United were unwilling to match Lazio 's £100 million valuation of the player. However, the Premier League giants are ready to reignite their interest in the midfielder, with reports suggesting Lazio have reduced the former Genk star's asking price.

As per Il Tempo, Lazio are open to selling Milinkovic-Savic for £59 million this summer. The Italian giants are seventh in the Serie A standings and might not qualify for Europe next season.

The Rome-based club are also in a dire financial situation. They could be forced to sell some of their prized assets like Milinkovic-Savic, who has two years left on his current deal, to balance their books.

United, meanwhile, are bracing themselves for the potential departure of French midfielder Paul Pogba. The 29-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season, and he is unlikely to extend his stay at the club. The Red Devils could, therefore, look for a replacement for the former Juventus star.

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the shining lights in what has otherwise been a disappointing campaign for Lazio. The Serb has scored eight goals and provided ten assists in 39 appearances across competitions.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also in the fray for the player, though.

Manchester United could prefer experienced Premier League player over Milinkovic-Savic

Despite Milinkovic-Savic's undoubted talent and pedigree, United could prefer a world-class midfielder with Premier League experience.

The Red Devils are going through a difficult time on and off the pitch. The club are set to appoint a new manager this summer, as they are unlikely to hire interim boss Ralf Rangnick permanently. United will need to back their new manager by making some astute signings this summer as they seek to return to the Premier League elite.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for West Ham star Declan Rice. The Hammers are demanding £100 million for the England international, which could be a deal breaker, though. United could instead attempt to sign a cheaper alternative in Ruben Neves.

The Wolves man could be an ideal transfer target for Manchester United, thanks to his vision, creativity and tenacity. The 25-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and is expected to move to one of Europe's top clubs shortly.

The Portuguese has scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 137 Premier League games. Wolves value the Portuguese star at £42 million.

