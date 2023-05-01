Manchester United showing interest in signing 27-year-old Chelsea target - Reports

According to journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Manchester United and Chelsea are targeting Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana in the summer. Onana has been in great form for the Nerazzuri this season. He has made 35 appearances across competitions, keeping 16 clean sheets.

United are keen on bolstering their goalkeeping options. David de Gea's contract runs out in the summer. While the Spaniard looks set to sign a new deal, the Red Devils are looking to reinforce the position. Onana, 27, seems like a feasible option.

Chelsea, meanwhile, might even offer Kepa Arrizabalaga as part of the deal for Onana. Edouard Mendy hasn't also been in his best form recently. Hence, the Blues are exploring the market for a new goalkeeper. However, they might have to fend off interest from Manchester United.

Onana's contract with Inter runs out in 2027. He has an estimated maarket value of €20 million.

Journalist provides update on Manchester United and Chelsea's interest in Andre Onana

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has said that United and the Blues are interested in Inter Milan's Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana, telling Sky Italia:

“Inter deserve credit for getting Onana on a free transfer. It’s true that Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on him and also that Inter don’t want Kepa as part of a swap deal, but above all, I don’t think that the figures I’ve seen reported in terms of fees would be enough to convince them.”

He also spoke about the goalkeeper's price in the transfer market. Considering that he's in demand, Inter might ask for a fee that's more than Onana's market value. Di Marzio said (via Smpre Inter):

"€40 million? I don’t think so. I think Inter would only sacrifice Onana for a fee of around €50 million or higher than €50 million. They’ve made that clear to all interested. If he were to be sold, they’ve chosen Vicario as his replacement,” Di Marzio added regarding a prospective sale of Onana."

Onana joined Inter on a free transfer at the start of the season. Considering the venue the Nerazzuri could generate through his sale, the deal looks like a solid one.

