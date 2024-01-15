Manchester United star Andre Onana could miss Cameroon clash as unexpected turn of events leaves him stranded during journey: Reports

According to Manchester Evening News, the Manchester United goalkeeper is stranded en route joining his Cameroon teammates for AFCON 2023. As a result, he could miss the opening game against Guinea on Monday, January 15, which starts at 5 pm GMT.

Onana decided to join his country's camp late for AFCON, allowing him to feature in the Red Devils' games against Wigan Athletic (FA Cup) and Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League). He played the 2-2 draw against Spurs at Old Trafford on Sunday, January 14.

The goalkeeper started his journey to Cameroon in his private jet. However, his jet has been stranded in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, due to poor weather conditions in Yamoussokrou, where Cameroon play Guinea.

The airport at Yamoussokrou is facing trouble in terms of flight arrivals and departures due to the weather. As a result, according to Sports Vibes, Onana will look to travel to the Charles Konan Banny Stadium via car.

The journey is expected to take around three hours, making Andre Onana's participation against Guinea doubtful. According to Cameroonian journalists, the Indomitable Lions will have to start their backup goalkeeper due to the Manchester United star's delay in arrival.

Transfer expert says Manchester United overpaid for Andre Onana

Andre Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 for a reported €51 million. Transfer expert Bryan King has revealed that the Red Devils overpaid for Onana.

He added that Inter chiefs were ready to let Onana go for as little as £6 million. However, after receiving United's lucrative offer, the job was made easier for the Nerazzuri, telling Football Insider:

“A friend of mine knows the sporting director at Inter Milan, and they were prepared to let Onana go for about £6million. Then, all of a sudden, an email comes in offering over £50million for him. Of course, they’re not going to ask them to readjust their bid.”

Since making his debut for the Red Devils, Onana has made 30 appearances for the club, keeping nine clean sheets.

The goalkeeper, though, has made a few high-profile errors as well, especially in the UEFA Champions League. He has conceded 47 goals so far across competitions.