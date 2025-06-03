Manchester United star Marcus Rashford wanted by surprise club in transfer window as Barcelona and PSG face competition: Reports

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is reportedly the subject of interest of Inter Milan, with PSG and Barcelona already said to be in the fray for his services. The 27-year-old spent the second half of the recently concluded season on loan at Aston Villa.

With his Old Trafford contract expiring at the end of the month, it seems Rashford's future lies away from his parent club. While Rashford had a decent stint with Villa - four goals and six assists in 17 games cross competitions - they are apparently not in the running after missing out on UEFA Champions League.

However, that won't be a problem for the aforementioned three clubs, who finished in the top two in their respective leagues. While the Parisians won the continental treble, Inter finished second in Serie A, behind Napoli, while Barca won La Liga.

Trending

As per The Sun (via Sport Bible), the Nerazzurri are plotting a surrpise move for Rashford following their 5-0 loss to PSG in last month's Champions League final. The report says that Simone Inzaghi's side are open to the possibility of a long-term loan move, but United are looking to permamently offload the Englishman.

According to a source (via Sport Bible):

"Marcus is open-minded to a move abroad, and a fresh start."Lots of players have made the move from the Premier League to Serie A in recent years and performed very well. That’s why the idea of such a switch excites both the player and Inter."

It remains to be seen how the summer unfolds for the Euro 2020 finalist.

How has Marcus Rashford fared for Manchester United?

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has had a decent stint at Manchester United since his first-team debut in the 2015-16 season. In 426 games across competitions, he has contributed 138 goals and 79 assists.

In the recently concluded season, though, the Englishman scored only seven times and assisted thrice in 24 outings across competitions as United endured one of their worst domestic seasons in decades.

Rashford bagged four goals and an assist in 15 games in the Premier League, where Ruben Amorim's side beat Aston Villa 2-0 at home on the final day to finish 15th, having started the gameday a place lower. The Englishman wasn't in Villa's matchday squad, though,

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More