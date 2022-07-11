Manchester United star ‘pained’ by not being able to strike ‘good rapport’ with Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is pained that he did not have a good rapport with Cristiano Ronaldo last season, according to The Athletic (via The Express).

Ronaldo returned to United last summer after a three-season spell with Juventus in Serie A. The Portuguese forward made an instant impact, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions.

However, the same cannot be said about Ronaldo's strike partner Marcus Rashford, who netted just five times all season. According to the aforementioned source, the England international was devastated not to build a healthy on-field partnership with Ronaldo.

Rashford made a late start to his 2021-22 campaign due to an injury he picked up last summer. The Athletic reported that during his time on the sidelines, Rashford studied Ronaldo's style of play to understand the best way to play alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

However, the 2021-22 season was one to forget for the 24-year-old. He also lost his place in the team to youngster Anthony Elanga under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Even new signing Jadon Sancho had a disappointing 2021-22 campaign at Old Trafford. He was signed from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around £73 million. However, the winger also managed just five goals across competitions.

The upcoming 2022-23 season is going to be massive for Rashford. The forward will need to perform at a much higher level to make it to England's squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Rashford only has a year remaining in his contract with United.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, also has just one year remaining in his deal. The 37-year-old forward wants to leave United his summer. However, new manager Erik ten Hag has dismissed those claims.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not travelled to Thailand with rest of Manchester United squad

Cristiano Ronaldo has not travelled with the rest of the Manchester United squad for their pre-season tour to Thailand. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the forward has been given additional time off due to personal reasons.

United are set to play their arch-rivals Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12 for their first pre-season game of the season. Erik ten Hag's side will kickstart their Premier League campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, August 7.

