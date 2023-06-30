Manchester United target Eredivisie star as David de Gea's replacement - Reports

According to Dutch outlet 1908, Manchester United are keen on signing Feyenoord Rotterdam goalkeeper Justin Bijlow as David de Gea's potential replacement.

De Gea's contract with the Red Devils expires in a matter of hours. The Spaniard has been a stalwart of the club since his 2011 move from Atletico Madrid. He has made 545 appearances for the club, keeping 190 clean sheets. De Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove award last season.

However, United have withdrawn their renewal offer for De Gea, according to reports. They are interested in two goalkeepers to replace the Spanish custodian. Apart from Bijlow, United also hold interest in Inter Milan's Andre Onana.

Bijlow, 25, made 34 appearances for Feyenoord this past season, keeping 15 clean sheets. He has also represented the Oranje eight times. With Erik ten Hag at the helm at Manchester United, Bijlow could prove to be a shrewd signing.

Rio Ferdinand disappointed with how Manchester United have handled David de Gea's contract situation

While David de Gea has been error-prone between the sticks in recent seasons, there's no denying that the Spaniard has been a massive player for Manchester United since arriving at the club.

His heroics have often helped the team get past the line in games they should have lost. Ferdinand pointed out De Gea's contribution for the club and expressed disappointment about the way his renewal has been handed. The legendary central defender said on his FIVE channel:

"Whatever you think, David de Gea is good enough or not, that's up for debate. He's been an unreal servant to this football club. 12 years he's been at this club, similar to what I was at this club. Player of the year, four or five times in that time been phenomenal."

He added:

"At times, he's been the best player at the club. And in a few of those years, had moments where it didn't go well. Lost a bit of form at times. Maybe lost confidence, but, in the main, served the club remarkably well."

Ferdinand added:

"I'm just a little bit gutted. To be honest. With the way the club have handled the David de Gea situation. I think you owe it to a player who's been there that long to make sure that they love at half decent terms at least."

Erik ten Hag is looking to implement his playing style at Manchester United. The Dutch manager wants a player who is adept with the ball at his feet. Hence, De Gea is perhaps not the best option for that trait. Someone like Onana is more natural in playing out from the back.

